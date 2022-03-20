BTS’ Jimin becomes the only South Korean male soloist to sell over 500,000 units of 3 songs in the US

On March 20, BTS’ Jimin set a big record in 2022 for being the first and only South Korean male soloist to have 3 songs sell over 500,000 units in the USA with ‘Lie’, 'Serendipity’ and ‘Filter’. Jimin's first song to sell over 500k units was, ‘Lie,’ back in February. Shortly after that, ‘Serendipity’ followed in March and so did ‘Filter’ soon after.

On February 18th, Rolling Stone selected the '100 Best Songs' of BTS, the largest band on the planet, loved for their rich music that transcends languages ​​and cultures. In the ranking selected from No. 1 'Spring Day' to No. 100 'Cypher Part 1', a variety of songs from all genres from BTS' debut album to recent albums were introduced, and Jimin's solo songs 'Filter', 'Serendipity', All three songs of 'Lie’ and 'Friend', which he produced, were all included in the BEST songs, showing off his outstanding vocal presence.

Among famous popular songs such as BTS' title song, Jimin's 'Serendipity' (2018) ranked 25th. Rolling Stone gavee rave reviews about this song as ‘the most delicate love song in which a simple request to a person, 'Just let me love you' is performed with the voice of the most delicate tenor.’ Jimin's first solo song, 'Lie' (2016), also reached 32nd spot. Jimin, who symbolises a unique high-pitched tone within the group, said, "In general, high-pitched vocals are sweet, but when Jimin sings, it transforms into an unforgettable cry, sorrow, and wailing."

The fact that Jimin's solo songs and produced songs were all listed on the 'Best 100 Songs' among numerous songs is the result of Jimin's great emotion and rich emotions conveyed through his songs, which completely captured the public's ears. Jimin, who has been praised and recognized by music experts around the world, is a key member who creates unique songs for BTS, and is loved all over the world by adding an eccentric charm to it. It has played a big role as a driving force for the popularity of BTS.

ALSO READ: Happy Hyunjin Day: Take a look at some of Stray Kids’ member’s performances that will blow you away

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.