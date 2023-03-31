BTS’ Jimin becomes the first K-Pop soloist to surpass 1 million album sales in Hanteo history with FACE

According to the data released on March 31st by Hanteo Chart, a domestic album sales tally site, 'FACE', released on the 24th, sold 1,454,223 copies, setting a new record for first place among solo artists.

'FACE' sold 1,021,532 copies on the 24th, the first day of release. This is the first record ever for a K-pop solo artist's album to become a 'Million Seller' on the first day of release since Hanteo Chart started counting the Initial Chodong. 'FACE' swept the top spot in the 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking', 'Weekly Album Ranking', and 'Weekly Combined Album Ranking' on the Japanese Oricon chart, winning three crowns in the 'Weekly Music Ranking' for the first time this year as a solo artist. Meanwhile, on Mnet's 'M Countdown', which aired on March 30th, Jimin released the stage of the new album's title song 'Like Crazy' and the b-side song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2.

According to the latest chart released by Oricon on the 31st (April 3 / Counting period March 20-26), 'FACE', released by Jimin on the 24th, earned 231,501 points per week and 'Weekly Total' Album Ranking' reached the top. Oricon said, “'FACE' recorded 225,000 copies, the highest first week sales (CD) for a solo artist album this year, and went straight to No. 1 in the 'Weekly Album Ranking' (as of April 3), and achieved high weekly points It also took first place in the 'Total Album Ranking'." Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' is sweeping the Oricon charts as soon as it is released. Starting with No. 1 in the 'Daily Album Ranking' on the day of release, it immediately took the top spot as a new entry in the 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking'.

In the 30th episode of KBS 2TV's 'Hong Coin', which aired on the afternoon of the 30th, 'Dangerous Invitation' was drawn as the 2nd episode of the KBS entertainment show homage special in celebration of the 50th anniversary of KBS public broadcasting. The dress code for this day is 'idol'. Accordingly, the members cranked up the heat by transforming into their own idols. Later, when it was revealed that the special guest was BTS Jimin, the members couldn't keep their mouths shut in surprise.

