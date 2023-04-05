BTS’ Jimin becomes the first Korean solo artist to top Billboard’s Artist 100 with recent solo album FACE

When BTS Jimin's solo album title song 'Like Crazy' topped the US Billboard's single chart 'Artist 100', foreign media reported the news heavily.

An American media outlet reported on April 4th, local time, "Jimin is the first Korean solo singer to reach the top of the 'Hot 100' chart" under the title "BTS Jimin is writing Billboard history." AFP also reported Jimin's first place, citing Billboard statistics, emphasizing that it was the 66th song ever to reach the top of the 'Hot 100' in the first week of release. Jimin, who became the first K-pop solo singer to top the main chart in Billboard's 65-year history, became the only person to top the chart both as a group and as a solo artist in Korea, recording the 66th hotshot ever to win first place simultaneously with his debut.

In addition, it ranked #1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. With this, Jimin became the third Korean solo singer to win first place with the most records, following the previous OSTs of 'With You' and 'Set Me Free Pt.2'. The album 'FACE', which contains 'Like Crazy', became the first Korean solo singer to top the Top Album Sales chart, as well as the 'World Album' and 'Current Album Sales' charts. In addition, Jimin completely conquered the Billboard charts, such as climbing to the top of the Artist 'Top 100' and 'World Digital Song Sales'. Despite the change in Billboard's counting method to check K-pop's expansion into the world stage, Jimin has surpassed such powerful competitors and stood tall as a global pop icon beyond K-pop through an album that honestly tells his story.

Jimin, who faced a more emotional and joyful moment at the top of the Billboard 'Hot 100', which was never easy as a Korean boy band, is now leaving a big footprint in the history of Korean popular music through his own language that has been sublimated into art. It has a more dazzling influence than ever before.

