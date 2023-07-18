BTS’ Jimin becomes the first Korean soloist to do THIS in Spotify history as FACE crosses 772 million streams

BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut album FACE crossed 772 million streams on Spotify, becoming the most streamed album by a Korean soloist. The album was able to achieve that milestone in just 110 days. He crossed BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D’s album D-2 which had 771 million streams. He was able to do so because of the lead track Like Crazy which has racked up an impressive amount of streams. Set Me Free pt. 2 comes behind with the 2nd most amount of streams.

BTS’ Jimin’s achievements with solo debut album FACE:

As per the report for the first portion of 2023 released by an American media outlet information research organization, on July twelfth, the solo albums of BTS' SUGA and Jimin positioned at the highest point of the album sales categories, an uncommon accomplishment for a Korean solo artist. SUGA's solo album D-DAY, which was released under the stage name Agust D, came in at number five in the Top CD Album Sales category, while Jimin's first solo album FACE came in at number seven. In 'Top Collections (Total Sales)', which is a blend of physical album and digital sales, 'D-DAY' positioned eighth and 'FACE' positioned ninth. Jimin's first solo album 'FACE', released on March 24th, is a collection that contains the earnest feelings Jimin felt while through the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years. Very much like the album title with twofold meanings of 'face' and 'face' (to come to the understanding of something), Jimin uncovered different perspectives through his independent collection.

BTS’ Jimin:

As per Charts Data, Jimin's 'Like Crazy' recorded 289,000 smash hit downloads in the US in the first portion of 2023. Thus, Jimin, who positioned second after Miley Cyrus' 'Blossoms', prevails over prominent American pop stars like Morgan Wallen and Beyoncé. Also, 'Like Crazy', the main K-pop song that appeared No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 7 on the World Digital Song Sales, making it one of the best Korean solo songs to appear on that chart in the past decade. He set a record for the eleventh week of the chart by having four No. 1s, and stood out as the year's most successful K-pop solo artist.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans's Super Shy enters Billboard Global 200 at No.2 becoming group's highest charting single