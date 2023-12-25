BTS Jimin becomes the first soloist globally to have seven songs achieve 100 No 1s each on iTunes

BTS' Jimin has achieved a historic milestone on the international iTunes charts, becoming the first soloist from any country to have seven songs with 100 No. 1s each on iTunes charts.

As of December 24 at 8 a.m. KST, Jimin's latest single, Closer Than This, has attained the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 106 different regions. This accomplishment underscores Jimin's global impact and the widespread popularity of his music.

BTS’ Jimin tops iTunes charts worldwide

As of December 24 at 8 AM KST, 4:30 AM IST Jimin's latest single, Closer Than This, has achieved the remarkable feat of securing the No. 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 106 different regions worldwide. Notably, these regions include influential markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.

This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as Jimin faced tough competition from two evergreen Christmas hits. In the United States, Closer Than This surpassed Mariah Carey's iconic All I Want for Christmas Is You, while in the United Kingdom, it emerged victorious against Wham!'s classic Last Christmas. This achievement underscores the global appeal and widespread success of Jimin's music on an international scale.

This notable accomplishment solidifies Jimin's position as the first solo artist from any country, not limited to Korea, to achieve seven distinct songs reaching the No. 1 spot on iTunes charts in at least 100 regions each. Before Closer Than This, Jimin had already achieved this feat with his solo tracks: Filter (118 regions), With You (119), VIBE (102), Set Me Free Pt.2 (113), Like Crazy (119), and Angel Pt. 1 (100).

Jimin recent activities

Jimin and his fellow BTS members, including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Despite their military commitments, Jimin released Closer Than This on December 22. The accompanying video starts with a scene that reveals Jimin and the writing team's careful consideration in creating the song, expressing his love and care for ARMY (BTS' fans).

In addition to presenting the fans with a heartfelt song, Jimin also shares an adorable behind-the-scenes journey in the latest video released by BTS’ label. To the surprise of fans, V from the group also makes a guest cameo in the video.

The video, titled A Gift for ARMY, spans approximately 30 minutes and showcases Jimin's practice and dance video shoots set to various tracks, including Dominic Fike and Kenny Beats Phone Numbers, DJ Khaled’s I DID IT, and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With You. Notably, these dance clips of Jimin were previously released under the hashtag #ThisIsJimin.

