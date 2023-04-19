BTS’ Jimin becomes the second K-pop soloist to chart a Korean song for 3 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS' Jimin stayed on the US Billboard main chart for 3 weeks in a row.

According to the latest chart (as of April 22) released by Billboard, an American music media, on April 18th (local time), the title song 'Like Crazy' of Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' is the main single. 52 on the chart 'Hot 100' for three consecutive weeks. ‘FACE’ was ranked 24th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'.

In addition, 'Like Crazy' ranked 2nd in 'World Digital Song Sales', 8th in 'Global (excluding the US)', and 10th in 'Global 200', and 'FACE' ranked 1st in 'World Album' and 'Top Current Album'. Ranked 5th and 6th in 'Top Album Sales'. With 'People Pt.2 (feat. IU)', which was pre-released on the 7th, SUGA went directly up and ranked 24th in the ‘Global 200’. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, was also ranked 62nd in the 'Top Current Album' amid steady popularity.

According to the announcement on April 3 of India's 'IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart', Jimin's 'Like Crazy' debuted at No. recorded high entry ranks. Following that momentum, it maintained second place on the weekly chart on April 10th, and ranked third as of the 17th in the third week, making a new record as a Korean solo singer at the top of the top three for three consecutive weeks. Also, Jimin's pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2’ ranked 4th, and Jimin's first solo non-group OST 'With You' ranked 5th, collaboration with Taeyang’s songs, including the song 'VIBE' ranked 9th, entered the top 10 and showed off their overwhelming popularity in the local area. The 'IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart', affiliated with the International Music Industry Association (IFPI), is a chart that calculates rankings based on audio and video streaming of Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, as well as RBT sales and record sales.

