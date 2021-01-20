BTS: Jimin befriends a cat in a new Bangtan Bomb; J Hope admits the feline looks better than him on camera

In a new Bangtan Bomb released, BTS member Jimin is seen playing a cat on the sets of FESTA photoshoot while J-Hope feels the cat looks better than him in photos.

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin were in for a surprise when a cat trespassed the sets of their FESTA photoshoot. In a new Bangtan Bomb dropped today, Hobi is evidently surprised at the guest on sets. The video revealed that the cat finds a spot on the staircase, which the members are seen standing on in the photos shared at the time, and the cameraman couldn't help but capture the moment. Hoseok stood behind the camera and admired the feline while confessing the cat looks better than him in the pictures.

Soon, the cat caught Jimin's attention. Mochi lured the cat who adorably made its way to the BTS singer and enjoyed the attention he was giving. ChimChim gave the cat belly rubs and pampered it so much that the cat wandered around the Filter singer, hoping for the rubs to not stop. As Jimin continued to pamper it, he noted that the cat is behaving like a dog.

Check out the adorable video below:

BTS hasn't revealed its plans for the coming year. The septet's plans for 2020 did not pan out owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group had planned for a musical tour. With restrictions on travel and crowding, BTS was forced to change their plans and through the second half of the year released a new album and a hit single. Speaking to the ARMY on Vlive, BTS leader RM hinted that if things do not change drastically in 2021, the group will work towards ways to stay close to the fandom.

BTS: RM works out to Ariana Grande's Positions, leaves ARMY gushing with cute pickup line, reviews Sweet Home

