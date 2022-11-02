BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, EXO’s Kai and more: 7 best 3rd Gen K-Pop performers

Joohoney has been attracting attention from global fans with his extraordinary producing ability, starting from their debut album up until now. He proved his outstanding musical ability by participating in the production of his first title track in 2021, earning a nomination from one of the most influential music awards in the United States. He strengthened his presence by featuring various artists, as well as active activities between groups and individuals, and developed his own unique world of music through his mixtapes. But he is an even better performer with his unique dancing skills, expressions and aura that carries on stage.

2. Red Velvet’s Seulgi

From performance to visual media, Seulgi is an all-rounder artist. Brands often cite her positivity, creativity, passion for her craft, unique sensibility and style and cultural influence (especially among young Koreans) as reasons for why they choose her to represent them. Pre-debut, Seulgi began training at SM Entertainment in 2007. On December 2, 2013, she was one of the first three trainees introduced to the public through SM Entertainment's pre-debut project, SM Rookies, alongside now-NCT members Jeno and Taeyong. Various pre-debut clips of Seulgi were released by SM Entertainment, one of which was a dance performance of ‘Be Natural’ by S.E.S. with Irene. Her fluid dancing skills and beautiful vocals make her an amazing performer.

3. EXO’s Kai

Kai is widely considered to be one of the best dancers of South Korea and K-pop and is among the most influential Korean fashion icons. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, Kai. Apart from his musical career, Kai has also starred in various television dramas such as Choco Bank (2016), Andante (2017), and Spring Has Come (2018). His amazing looks and best dancing skills has made him viral over and over again.

4. TWICE’s Jihyo

Jihyo is a South Korean singer. She is the leader and vocalist of the South Korean girl group TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015. While the group has some exceptional dancers like Momo and Mina but Jihyo is a well-rounded performer, with her unwavering vocal skills, high energy dancing style and gorgeous expressions that fit with all their comeback concepts! She can go from a feminine and light concept like ‘What Is Love?’ to a more powerful and fluid dance style in ‘Cry For Me’.

5. GOT7’s Jackson

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, fashion designer, and music video director. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Wang initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. Jackson is an idol with amazing skills as a rapper, vocalist and performer as seen in group work as well as solo releases

6. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album Lalisa in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so. The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist. The song earned Lisa two Guinness World Records as well as the first MTV Video Music Award ever won by a K-pop soloist. Lisa is an absolute treat to watch on stage as she takes on powerful dances, beautiful movements and engaging expressions. As seen in her solo work and solo dance covers, she constantly goes viral for her alluring dances.

7. BTS’ Jimin

While J-Hope, V and Jungkook are certified performers, Jimin carries a different aura. Jimin has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Lie’ in 2016, ‘Serendipity’ in 2017, and ‘Filter’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2018, he released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Promise’, which he co-wrote and co-composed. He appeared on the soundtrack for the 2022 TvN drama Our Blues, and sang ‘With You’, a duet with Ha Sungwoon. When he was a child, he attended Busan's Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. Jimin's vocals have been described as delicate and sweet. He is regarded as an exceptional dancer among the members of the group and in K-pop in general. He is often praised for his ‘smooth and elegant movements’ as well as his charm on stage.

