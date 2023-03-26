BTS' Jimin blows fans away with two new remixes of his debut title track Like Crazy

Jimin, whose real name is Park Jimin, is a member of the world-famous South Korean boy band BTS. He is known for his smooth vocals, impressive dance skills, and captivating stage presence.

Previously, Jimin pre-released a single ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ on March 17 for the fans. On March 24, he made his solo debut with the album ‘FACE’ with the title track ‘Like Crazy’ and a music video for the same. The song showcases Jimin's emotional range as he sings about the intense feelings of love that drive him like crazy. Following this, Jimin officially released two new remixes ‘Deep House Remix’ and a ‘UK Garage Remix’ of his chart-topping new solo song ‘Like Crazy’ on March 26 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST)

What are the new remixes like?

As per BIGHIT MUSIC, Jimin's record label, “the ‘Deep House Remix’ of ‘Like Crazy’ elevates the original track to new levels of excellence and danceability through the addition of intricate layers of bass and intense rhythm. Meanwhile, the ‘UK Garage Remix’ of the song adds a dramatic flair to the original's sense of emptiness through the use of atmospheric two-step sounds.”

Fans of Jimin and BTS have been eagerly anticipating the release of these new remixes, and they have not been disappointed. The remixes showcase Jimin's versatility as an artist and offer a new perspective on his solo debut. Jimin's new remixes of ‘Like Crazy’ are a treat for fans of his solo work and BTS as a whole. The remixes offer a fresh take on the beloved track. Whether you're a die-hard BTS fan or just appreciate good music, these remixes are definitely worth a listen.

Jimin with Jimmy Fallon

Jimin appeared on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to discuss his new album. This was Jimin's first solo appearance on the show. He had previously performed there with the other six members of the ensemble. Those who follow the K-pop idol are aware of Jimmy Fallon's admiration for him. Apart from pointing out their names' similarities, Fallon was frequently spotted swapping anecdotes with Jimin. That's why, during his solo performance, people cheered a little too loudly.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jung Sung Il praises The Glory co-star Song Hye Kyo's acting skills by saying THIS about the actress