BTS’ Jimin breaks SoundCloud record with ‘Promise’; Garners a slew of global superstars as his followers

Raking in another record, the BTS gang is going nowhere! Member Jimin has an accolade of his own to flaunt by achieving a whopping 300 million streams for his solo song ‘Promise’ on the streaming platform SoundCloud. He is now the first and only track to do so in the history of SoundCloud.

The song was released on December 31, 2018 and is only available to stream on the platform making it a go-to track for ARMYs all over the world. Moreover, the #Jimin extended his own record by becoming the most mentioned individual on the social media platform, amounting to over 66 million mentions. Not only that, Jimin along with fellow 6 members of BTS recently opened their personal Instagram accounts to interact with fans and soon gathered millions of followers.

With his worldwide fame, Jimin’s Instagram was soon flooded with love pouring in from all over the world. Fellow ‘Parka Squad’ member Ha Sungwoon is a part of Jimin’s current 21 million followers. Former TVXQ and JYJ member Kim Jaejoong also confessed his admiration for Jimin and followed the BTS member soon after.

Gracie Abrams, Bella Poarch, Indian actor Ahsaas Channa, Thai actors Frank Thanatsaran, Katsamonnat Namwirote (Earth) and Jirakit Kuariyakul (TopTap) are some of the top international follows that the ‘j.m’ username has. Indonesian stars like Rich Brian have also hopped in on the bandwagon.

After being the third fastest person to cross the 10 million followers mark, only after his BTS bandmates V and Jungkook, Jimin’s global presence is a marvel of its own. Have you followed them yet?

