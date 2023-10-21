BTS’ Jimin caught up in dating rumors with Heart Signal 2 star Song Da Eun; latter shares her stance

For quite some time, Song Da Eun, a star from Heart Signal 2, has been at the center of persistent dating rumors involving BTS' Jimin. In response to the persistent rumors, she decided to finally address the speculations. On October 20, 2023, she took to her Instagram story to clarify the situation.

Song Da Eun talks about dating rumors with BTS’ Jimin

In her Instagram story, the Heart Signal 2 actress addressed the dating rumors with BTS' Jimin by expressing her intention to engage third parties and let them handle these speculations on her behalf. She emphasized that she is not intimidated, urging fans not to attempt to frighten her, nor threaten her with legal action. She further mentioned her awareness of how intense the toxic side of fandoms can be in general and disclosed her efforts to collect evidence from social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube where she is subjected to hateful comments from toxic individuals. She emphasized the disturbing behavior of some people who scrutinize objects in her home, claiming they match with Jimin's. Song Da Eun also pointed out that some accuse her of posting old pictures, but she explained that even if she were to share a photo taken on the same day, some people would still insist it's an old one. She highlighted that many people are unfamiliar with her daily life, and as a result, she chose not to engage with or respond to such comments. This is not the first occasion where Song Da Eun has had to distance herself from any connection to Jimin. Many, including Da Eun herself, are hopeful that with this latest clarification, the rumors will finally be put to rest.

BTS’ Jimin and Song Da Eun’s dating rumors

On July 18, 2022, an anonymous netizen posted a now-deleted entry on a popular forum, presenting 12 pieces of "evidence" suggesting that Jimin was dating actress Song Da Eun. This evidence included various coincidences, such as both wearing similar accessories, posting Instagram stories simultaneously, and attending events at the same time, among other things. Initially, many people speculated about the possibility of the two dating due to the resemblance in items found in their respective homes. From paintings to rugs, netizens argued that the number of similarities was too coincidental to be mere chance. As a result, some netizens began accusing them of being in a relationship and directed criticism at Song Da Eun for her posts, which they believed added to the confusion. Certain individuals also claimed that she intentionally shared specific photos on particular dates and times to create the illusion of a romantic involvement with the star.

However, many individuals found the evidence to be weak and harbored doubts about its authenticity, while others believed it and expressed hostility toward the actress. Now that the actress herself has denied the rumors, she and others are hopeful that the link between her and Jimin will fade away.

