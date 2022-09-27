BTS’ Jimin channels his inner Aphrodite in preview photos for upcoming photo-folio
‘Me, Myself, and Jimin’ drops soon!
Following Jungkook and RM, it is member Jimin who has introduced his plans for releasing his photo-folio. In line with the theme for the project title, it has been called ‘Me, Myself, and Jimin’. After Jungkook’s Time Difference where he embodied a vampire and RM’s Entirety where he provided comfort, Jimin has come ahead to share his own concept of ‘Chaos’.
Ensuing just that with his concept film that introduces the photo series, one can see Jimin taking over the two sides- light and dark. A chain resembling shackles can be seen around his neck as a sultry form of the singer overtakes the concept film. His lean figure can be seen in fitted clothes. Clad in leather and his wandering eyes as shadow representing figures of people move across the floor and around him.
He soon covers his face with a mask- solid and creative, its long ears earning our attention. A set of horns set atop the mask, making us curious about the final product. His wet, sleek hair falls around his face creating a sharp look for the BTS member. With light but fine makeup on his face, he looks just as handsome as one would expect. Check out the first concept film below.
The preview photos are a similar story as his two sides are dominating the images with an attention grabbing power that is akin to Jimin. His gloves for both the white and black themed outfits are unique and add drama to the look. With flawless skin, definitive posture and an unmoving gaze, he makes one stop in their steps.