BTS’ Jimin channels his inner Aphrodite in preview photos for upcoming photo-folio

Following Jungkook and RM, it is member Jimin who has introduced his plans for releasing his photo-folio. In line with the theme for the project title, it has been called ‘Me, Myself, and Jimin’. After Jungkook’s Time Difference where he embodied a vampire and RM’s Entirety where he provided comfort, Jimin has come ahead to share his own concept of ‘Chaos’.

Ensuing just that with his concept film that introduces the photo series, one can see Jimin taking over the two sides- light and dark. A chain resembling shackles can be seen around his neck as a sultry form of the singer overtakes the concept film. His lean figure can be seen in fitted clothes. Clad in leather and his wandering eyes as shadow representing figures of people move across the floor and around him.