BTS’ Jimin made the exciting announcement of his solo comeback a few days ago with a brand-new album titled MUSE, amidst his ongoing military service. The music video for the album’s pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring LOCO has been released.

BTS' Jimin unviels Smeraldo Garden Marching Band music video

The music video starts with BTS’ Jimin standing in the midst of a scenic view along with his band, as they prepare to sing for the audience. Nearby, LOCO can also be seen resting on a huge rock, awaiting the band’s performance. The opening tune of the track is reminiscent of Mexican folk songs, which blend perfectly with the picturesque view.

Watch Smeraldo Garden Marching Band music video

The production set of the music video is nothing short of paradise, where flowers bloom, butterflies fly, birds sing, and everyone smiles. Jimin starts to sing the light-hearted melodious song and goes around the area playing matchmaker. However, through the lyrics, he makes his love confession to his fans, whom he adores dearly. Moreover, LOCO joins the artist to rap a few verses, which further elevates the song’s quality.

In the last few minutes, Jimin is joined by a number of people like a flash mob, and they dance along to the tunes of the song. During the track’s bridge, the sky turns dark, and beautiful lights surround the artist, making it even more aesthetically pleasing. The interesting aspect of the video is the choice of color scheme where everyone is wearing light summer colors to match the location, but Jimin, LOCO, and the band are seen in pitch-black suits and ties.

More about Jimin's upcoming album MUSE

Jimin is set to make his solo comeback with the upcoming album MUSE which is set to release on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST. The tracklist for the record has also been released and will consist of 7 songs. The previously released track Closer Than This is also included in the album. Moreover, Slow Dance will be a collaboration song with Sofia Carson, which is much-awaited by fans.

The artist is currently enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory duty and will be discharged sometime around 2025.

