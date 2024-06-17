BTS' Jimin confirms second album MUSE releasing 19 July after FACE debut; Know pre-order schedule, and more

BTS' Jimin is set to mesmerize fans once again with his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, slated for release on July 19. Following the success of his debut album FACE, which delved into themes of identity, MUSE continues Jimin's artistic journey as he explores the origins of his inspiration.

BTS’ Jimin to drop second solo album MUSE in July

On June 17, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label managing BTS announced that despite his ongoing military service, Jimin is set to drop his second album MUSE on July 19. Taking to Weverse, a fan interaction platform, they announced:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We are excited to share details about the release of BTS member Jimin’s second solo album, “MUSE.”



Following his first solo album, “FACE,” where he sought to explore his true identity, “MUSE” documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.



Showcasing Jimin’s expanded musical spectrum, “MUSE” includes seven tracks, including the fan song “Closer Than This,” released in December 2023.



We ask for your continued love and support for Jimin’s second solo album, “MUSE.”



Pre-Order Period: Starts 11 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 (KST)

Release Date and Time: 1 PM, Friday, July 19, 2024 (KST)”

Previously, they teased the release with a "COMING SOON" video featuring Jimin, and fans have been quick in drawing references and decoding hints from the teaser clip. Take a look at some of these below:

More about Jimin’s solo career

BTS' Jimin's solo career has been a meteoric rise marked by exceptional achievements and artistic growth. His debut solo album FACE, released on March 24, debuted at number one in South Korea and Japan, and reached number two on the US Billboard 200. The album's singles, including Set Me Free Pt. 2 and the historic chart-topper Like Crazy, showcased Jimin's versatile vocals and emotional depth. Beyond solo releases like Promise, Filter, and Lie, Jimin's collaborations, such as Angel Pt. 1 for the Fast X soundtrack, highlight his expanding influence and ability to resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.

