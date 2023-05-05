BTS’ Jimin continues streak on Billboard 200 with FACE for 5th week; Becomes 1st Korean soloist to do so

BTS’ Jimin debuted with his solo album ‘FACE’ at the end of March and a few weeks later, it’s all we can think about! For all the right reasons, of course. The 6-track record was one his fans had been waiting for from a long time. It was received with a warm welcome and made a record debut on the coveted Billboard Hot100 spot. Since then, the lead track ‘Like Crazy’ has stayed in the top 100 songs list albeit slipping a few positions every week. The recent update of the Billboard charts shows a promising run for the album as well.

Jimin on Billboard 200

After becoming the first-ever Korean soloist to debut an album in the Top 2 of the Billboard 200 chart, which measures the most popular albums in a said charting week, Jimin has maintained its healthy course. In its fifth week of charting, ‘FACE’ stands at No. 70, proudly becoming the first-ever K-pop soloist to stay in the Top 100. Previously, TWICE’s Nayeon and fellow BTS member RM’s respective releases ‘POP’ and ‘Indigo’ also managed to chart for total of five weeks.

Earlier, it was revealed that Jimin was the first K-pop soloist to top the Billboard Artist 100 chart right after his debut and has since fallen down to No. 45 as of this week, raking in an impressive six weeks under his name.

Jimins’ solo debut

Embarking on an individual journey following fellow members J-Hope, Jin, and RM, Jimin’s album ‘FACE’ as well as the title track ‘Like Crazy’ received immense love from fans. As of this week, the song ranked at No.2 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, No. 7 on the Digital Song Sales chart, No. 20 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 26 on the Global 200 chart. Its latest position on the Hot100 chart is at No. 97, recording the 5th consecutive charting week.

The BTS member promoted his solo debut on the American late night talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ where he performed ‘Like Crazy’ for the first time, following which he returned to South Korea to participate in music shows.

