BTS’ Jimin courted with heartwarming gifts, messages from fellow members on his birthday

On October 13 KST, Jimin from BTS hosted a lively live broadcast on Weverse to celebrate his birthday with ARMYs. The broadcast, filled with general celebrations, featured special appearances from several BTS members. Jimin shared pictures of the thoughtful gifts each member gave him along with personal messages. The BTS members expressed their birthday wishes to Jimin in unique and individual ways, making the celebration even more special.

BTS RM, SUGA and V wish Jimin

On October 13, Jimin, a member of BTS, celebrated his 28th birthday with fans through a live session. During the broadcast, he showcased the gifts he received, including a cake made by SUGA, the second oldest member. The unique cake featured mini hotteok stacked together and was adorned with candles spelling out HAPPY. Interestingly, SUGA skipped adding BIRTHDAY as he thought Jimin might find the long English word challenging to read.

V, often referred to as Jimin's soulmate by fans, extended heartfelt birthday wishes. He shared a fan-made illustration of Jimin as an elf that he discovered on social media and forwarded to Jimin. Additionally, V took to his Instagram to post a story with a happy birthday message for the singer, adding to the celebration.

Shortly after, RM joined the live broadcast, energetically barging into the room to extend warm birthday wishes to Jimin. Despite his brief stay, RM expressed his excitement and well-wishes for Jimin's special day. RM even took pictures of the birthday celebration and shared a story on Instagram featuring those pictures to further celebrate and commemorate Jimin's birthday.

BTS’ Jin sends sweet gift

The mention of Jin stirred deep emotions among fans during the broadcast. Jimin shared that he recently met Jin and received a heartfelt birthday gift from him. In the realm of BTS birthday gifts, the members tend to opt for unique and eccentric choices. In the past, J-Hope received a gold-plated toilet brush from Jin, and in return, he gifted Jin a sophisticated chair that left him puzzled.

However, Jin chose a simpler route for Jimin's birthday this year. During the live broadcast, Jimin showcased a cute mushroom-shaped keyring pouch attached to his jeans, revealing it as a gift from Jin. To Jimin's surprise, Jin had even included some pocket money in the pouch. Jimin expressed gratitude for the thoughtful present, but he couldn't believe that Jin had given him cash, especially an amount equivalent to two months of a corporal-ranked officer's salary during mandatory military service (800,000 KRW or ~600 USD). The generous allowance from Jin left Jimin touched and fans were delighted by the heartwarming gesture.

Jungkook and J-hope

Jungkook shared that he planned to wish his hyung, Jimin, at 10:13, a significant time known as Jimin hour. The time 10:13 holds symbolic meaning, where 13 represents Jimin's birth date, and 10 signifies October, his birth month. This tradition has been previously mentioned in their lives as well.

J-Hope, currently serving his mandatory military service, conveyed his birthday wishes to Jimin through a comment on Jimin's latest Instagram post. He affectionately referred to Jimin as "jjamaniya" and wished him a happy birthday with emojis expressing joy and warmth. He commented lovingly "jjamaniya, happy birthday 😍🔥❤️." With each member expressing their wishes in their unique ways, it made for a special day for both Jimin and BTS fans.

