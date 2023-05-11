BTS’ Jimin creates history by reaching No.1 on iTunes in 117 countries with THESE 3 songs

BTS member Jimin has made history once again! The South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter has become the first artist to reach No.1 on iTunes in 117 countries with three different songs. Jimin's solo debut performance is reinforcing the belief that it is the most successful one in the history of K-pop/Korean artists. The talented artist keeps breaking records and extending his already impressive achievements on major music platforms, with his latest success being on iTunes, the largest digital music purchasing platform globally.

The songs that made history

At the moment, the song 'With You' by Jimin and Sungwoon currently holds the title as the quickest song to ever achieve the #1 spot on iTunes in at least 100 countries and is the only song in iTunes history to attain #1 status in all countries with access to iTunes, a total of 119 countries to date. As mentioned earlier, Jimin's other solo track, 'Filter,' has also reached #1 in 117 countries, setting various records in the history of iTunes, including the highest number of #1s for a B-side track. The impressive achievements of both songs demonstrate the immense popularity and success of Jimin's music among fans worldwide.

Jimin: The King of iTunes

Jimin's solo debut has been incredibly successful, and his dominance over the iTunes charts has continued to grow. His pre-release track 'Set Me Free Pt2' broke records by becoming the fastest solo song ever to reach #1 in 100 countries, coming in second only to 'With You.' It has now reached #1 in 113 of the 114 countries where it is available on the platform. The main track, 'Like Crazy,' reached #1 in the third fastest time, cementing Jimin's position at the top of the charts.

In fact, Jimin now holds the top three positions for the fastest songs to reach #1 on iTunes in 100 countries. And on May 10, 'Like Crazy' even reached the top spot on Nigeria's iTunes song chart (all-genre), bringing the total number of countries where the song has reached #1 to an impressive 117. This further extends the record for the song that has attained #1 on iTunes in most countries in 2023. Jimin's success on iTunes is a testament to his incredible talent and popularity among fans around the world.

As stated, Jimin has two other songs, 'With You' and 'Filter,' that have already achieved the top spot on iTunes in 119 and 117 countries, respectively. With this recent accomplishment, 'Like Crazy' has become Jimin's third song to reach number one on iTunes in at least 117 countries, making him the sole artist in the world and in the history of iTunes to have three songs that have all reached the top spot in at least 117 countries!

Jimin's achievement of reaching #1 on iTunes in 117 countries with three different songs is a historic moment not just for him, but for the entire K-pop industry. The artist has proved once again that he is a force to be reckoned with, and his popularity shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Jimin and the rest of BTS.

