BTS' Jimin crowned as 'Best K Pop dancer of 2021' in an online poll

It is no denying that BTS' Jimin is definitely one of the best K-pop dancers ever! On January 1, Jimin recorded a new record on the KDOL app by emerging first in the daily ranking vote, which also saw him ascend to the first position in the weekly and monthly rankings on the platform.

For those unversed, KDOL is an app that allows fans to support and cheer for their K-pop bias (favourite idol) by collecting 'hearts' daily through various activities and challenges, and they then use the 'hearts' to vote for their favourites each day. This voting ranks winners with the most 'heart votes' on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

For the last day of 2021, Jimin accumulated 244,514,273 votes, thereby topping the daily ranking. This was also a new record for the most hearts per day in the history of the platform. By adding up all the daily votes for the last week of the year, Jimin accumulated a total of 300,868,840 votes, thus also placing first in the weekly ranking and setting a new record for the most hearts per week in the platform's history.

Not just that, Jimin had amassed 413,264,919 votes on aggregate for December, thus also ranking first in the monthly ranking and again setting a new record for the most hearts per month in the platform's history. This was the 17th consecutive month for Jimin to top the monthly ranking, the most for any K-pop idol on the platform, which is also another record for Bangtan's star performer.

Finally, Jimin also maintained his position as the number 1 idol in the Top 50 Hall of Fame with an accumulated 1,515,163,126 total heart votes. Congratulations Jimin!

