BTS’ Jimin dazzles in black as he performs Like Crazy for the first time on The Tonight Show

BTS member Jimin has officially given his first performance on track ‘like Crazy’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Jimin’s first solo album ‘Face’ was dropped just yesterday and has been met with an overwhelming response from the listeners. The performance showed Jimin showcasing his fluent dance moves as he dazzled in his shiny black outfit. The entire performance was nothing short of a visual masterpiece that was backed by some excellent choreography. Jimin, as an artist, is known for his phenomenal dance skills.

His brilliance in the said art blended extremely well with that of the surrounding dancers. The performance was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ just two hours ago and has already managed to garner over 733 thousand views! Given the overwhelming response that the performance has received so far, it shouldn’t be too bold to assume that the video will complete its first day with nothing short of a few million views.

Like Crazy

‘Like Crazy’ is the third track on Jimin’s album ‘Face’. The album was released just yesterday on March 24, 2023. The song is a divine amalgam of sombre music and emotive vocals. Lyrically, the song transcends back-and-forth between the intricacies of a romantic equation. The song is a 3 minutes and 32 seconds of pure musical bliss.

Jimin on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Jimin recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The show started with Jimmy Fallon’s introduction of both BTS member Jimin and his solo debut album ‘Face’. The introduction was unsurprisingly met with much enthusiasm and loud cheers from the audience. Jimin then made his highly-anticipated entrance on the show and lit up the room in no time. In the conversation that followed, Jimin talked about his solo debut, music inspirations and much more.

BTS member Jimin has had quite a year with all his brand collaborations and music releases. He started the year with the release of collaborative single ‘Vibe’ with BIGBANG member Taeyang. He then became the face of luxury brands Dior and Tiffany & Co.