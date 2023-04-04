BTS' Jimin debuts Like Crazy at No.1 on Billboard Hot100 becoming first Korean soloist to do so

The world is Jimin’s and we're just living in it! BTS member Jimin has created history by officially debuting his song 'Like Crazy' on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No.1. This not only makes him the first from his group to achieve the position but also the first ever Korean soloist to do it, creating a record under his name.

Jimin on Billboard Hot100

According to the announcement of the latest Billboard Hot100 chart dated April 8, 2023, Jimin grabbed the history-making top spot with the lead single named 'Like Crazy' off of his solo debut album 'FACE'. The album along with its five tracks were released on March 24 marking Jimin’s solo debut following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM. Prior to the album release, Jimin dropped a pre-release single 'Set Me Free Pt.2', which also debuted on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No.30.

Just one day earlier it was revealed that Jimin’s 'FACE' debuted at the No.2 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart which ranks the album sales. Jimin has been swiftly making himself a power-performer with this debut, cementing his spot in the music industry not just in South Korean but also globally. This debut on Hot100 marks another massive step in the singer’s career. He previously also ranked at No.5 and No.8 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts, with 'Set Me Free Pt.2'.

BTS on Billboard

With this, BTS' RM has earned his fourth No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a songwriter having contributed to 'Butter', 'Life Goes On', and 'My Universe'. Meanwhile, it marks Jimin's first as a songwriter with ‘Like Crazy' thanks to his contribution to all the songs on the album. However, as an artist, this makes it Jimin’s seventh overall entry on the chart, having previously shared the pride with the other BTS members.

Jimin, the lead vocalist and main dancer of the South Korean group has proven his mettle as an all-rounder performer with this release, taking on his first individual endeavour in the world of music.

