BTS’ Jimin displays the mood for the upcoming solo album FACE in the first teaser image

Jimin of BTS started releasing promotional content for his first solo album 'FACE'.

Jimin posted a mood photo of 'Face' on BTS's official social media handles on March 8th. Jimin's silhouette, standing alone in a room that feels empty, is expressed in monotone and catches the eye. Like the message of the new album 'Face', which contains the image of Jimin facing his true self, the mood photo draws the back of Jimin who wants to go somewhere, making him more curious about what kind of music he will show through this album.

On March 10th and 11th, respectively, the hardware version (Hardware ver.) and the Software ver. concept photos will be released one after another, and Jimin will raise the heat with various contents prior to the release of 'Face'. Jimin's first solo album 'Face' is an album that contains the story of fully facing himself and announcing a new beginning as an artist Jimin. The title song 'Like Crazy' is of the synth pop genre, and Jimin's mournful tone stands out in strong synth and drum sounds.

On March 5th, Jimin posted a short video with the words "#jhope #onthestreet #chicken #ramen #artificial tears". The video shows Jimin's face shedding tears with her chin resting. Chicken and ramen were also included in the video. BTS member V, who watched the video, responded with a pleasant comment, "I was going to upload it for your birthday," and J-Hope responded with a comment, "Are you uploading this?"

According to the latest chart (as of March 11) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on the 7th (local time), BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 174th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200' and stayed there for 38 weeks. Recorded consecutive chart-ins. In addition, 'Proof' was ranked 3rd in 'World Album' and 63rd in 'Top Current Album'. BTS is continuing to do well on various Billboard charts with their clear-cut activities. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' was ranked 11th in 'World Album', 34th in 'Top Current Album', and 67th in 'Top Album Sales', and Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' Astronaut) re-entered the 'World Digital Song Sales' at number 7.

ALSO READ: Crash Course in Romance star Lee Chae Min, Dear. M fame Noh Jeong Eui in talks for high school drama

Advertisement