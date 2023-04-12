BTS' Jimin dominates Billboard charts as Like Crazy records the biggest fall for No.1 song on the Hot100 chart

The success of BTS' Jimin's solo debut album ‘FACE’ and title track ‘Like Crazy’ are still climbing the Billboard charts in their second week. Jimin made history last week when he became the first Korean solo artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 and Artist 100, as well as the first K-pop soloist to enter the top two of the Billboard 200. These achievements have put Jimin in a league of his own, being the first South Korean solo artist to have made such a significant impact on the charts.

Sweeping Billboard Charts

During the week ending April 15, Jimin maintained his dominance on three Billboard charts for the second week in a row. His solo debut album, ‘FACE,’ held the top position on the World Albums chart, while his single ‘Like Crazy’ continued to lead both the Digital Song Sales chart and the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Moreover, ‘Like Crazy’ maintained its strong presence on the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 3, and on the Global 200 at No. 4. ‘FACE’ also made impressive strides by securing the No. 4 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart. Furthermore, ‘FACE’ made its debut on the Tastemaker Albums chart at No. 24 this week.

The Biggest Fall

In its second week, the lead single ‘Like Crazy,’ which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart last week, slipped to No. 45 this week making the biggest fall for any No.1 song on the Hot 100 charts. Despite the decline, Jimin's charted at No.11 on Billboard's Artist 100, his third week on the chart overall showcasing his continued presence on the charts with his immense popularity and talent.

While ‘Like Crazy’ may have faced a significant setback on the Hot 100 chart, Jimin's success on the Billboard charts cannot be ignored. Jimin's domination of three charts with his album and songs is a significant milestone for him and South Korean music as a whole. As Jimin continues to create groundbreaking music, his influence on the industry will only continue to grow.

