BTS’ Jimin dominates worldwide trends for 28th birthday; showcases immense global power

BTS member Jimin dominated all the worldwide trends globally on his birthday. The idol's fame and power are unmatched as he is loved and admired by his fans. He never fails to impress with his moves and performance. He is also known as a sweet and kind person among the fandom. No wonder that his fans took the time to shower their love on him for his 28th birthday.

BTS' Jimin trends worldwide on his birthday

BTS's Jimin cuts the cake on October 13. As the idol celebrated his 28th birthday this year, fans took to the internet to show their appreciation for him. The #HappyBirthdayJimin reached #1 worldwide within a span of 4 minutes. In his native country, South Korea, #ThisIsJiminDay reached #1 in about 2 minutes. This was one of the fastest hashtags to reach number 1 on the social media platform. This goes to show the global influence and power that the artist holds. There were more than 26 hashtags that were trending in the top 30 worldwide trends. This wasn't even a surprise as this the the fourth time that Jimin dominated the trends on his birthday.

In 2020, 28 of the 30 worldwide trends were related to Jimin, making him the first person to occupy this many worldwide trends. The feat continued in the following years to 2021 and 2022. This year in South Korea, his hashtags took the top 8 spots. his hashtags also dominated the top 10 in India. In total, there were more than 262 trends in over 62 countries.

BTS' Jimin's recent activities

Earlier this month the artist announced that he will be releasing his first solo documentary which will showcase the production process and activities of his first solo album FACE. The documentary titled Jimin's Production Diary is all set for its release on October 23 on Weverse. In a pre-release video, The Like Crazy artist said, "My first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say & things to organize any thoughts, I didn't expect to receive so much love". Fans can expect an in-depth documentary on FACE.

