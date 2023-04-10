BTS' Jimin drives HYBE to lead music stocks this week, with a 15 per cent gain following chart success

Once Jimin's solo single 'Like Crazy' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, HYBE's shares were quick to climb 14.9%. The aforementioned piece of news was further complemented with more good news as Jimin's album, ‘FACE’, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. On Thursday, April 5, HYBE shares reportedly spiked by 7.5%. This comes after Jimin's chart success in the U.S. The company's shares rose by a whopping 5.9% on the following Friday, closing at 217,000 won ($164.85), much to the pleasure of investors.

BTS’ Jimin's chart success drives HYBE's music stocks up by 15%

The success of 'Like Crazy' is an achievement of paramount significance for HYBE. The latter-mentioned feat marks the first time a solo release by a BTS member has topped the Hot 100 chart. This accomplishment also means that Jimin is the first South Korean solo artist to top the U.S. chart, which is a positive development for the company. Given that BTS, the biggest act of the company will be unavailable for quite some time to come, this success is especially important for the company to expand its chart successes outside of its domestic market.

Like Crazy by BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin released his debut solo album 'FACE' on March 24, 2023. The album features six tracks, including "Like Crazy," which comes in two versions, one in English and another partially in Korean. The song is a perfect blend of exceptional composition and Jimin's captivating vocals, and runs for three and a half minutes. The track beautifully showcases Jimin's vocal range and control. The accompanying music video is a testament to his dancing abilities, as Jimin delivers an outstanding performance that leaves viewers in awe. Overall, 'FACE' demonstrates Jimin's versatility as a performer, and is sure to delight his fans around the world.

Jimin's success with his solo single 'Like Crazy' and his album 'FACE' has had a significant impact on HYBE's shares, with a notable 15% rise following the chart-topping achievement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This success has been particularly important for HYBE to expand its chart successes beyond its domestic market. Jimin's debut solo album is a testament to his talent and versatility as a performer, showcasing his exceptional vocals and dance skills, and is expected to further delight his fans worldwide. Overall, this success is a positive development for HYBE and its investors and sets the stage for continued success in the future.

