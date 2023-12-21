BTS' Jimin enchants with Closer Than This dance video featuring V; sends loving message for fans

BTS' Jimin's upcoming single Closer Than This is all set for its release on December 22. Jimin and the members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Here is a look at the dance video of Closer Than This.

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This dance video

On December 21, BIGHIT MUSIC announced BTS member Jimin's upcoming digital single Closer Than This. They revealed that Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. They also added that 2023 comes to an end, with the lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, the track will bring warmth and hope to fans.

The official Instagram account of BTS also dropped a pleasant surprise by posting a reel of Jimin dancing to the song Closer Like This along with his dancers. The choreography of the song is chill and relaxed which can be followed by ease. As usual, the idol stuns with his smooth and amazing moves. Though the choreography is more easygoing compared to other BTS choreographies, Jimin adds his energy and power to the steps making it wholesome and a stunning watch.

Jimin's debut solo album FACE was released on March 24. The idol made a banger debut and also released music videos for the tracks Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt. 2. The videos also feature his cool and stylish moves. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG's Taeyang for the song Vibe. Jimin dropped his first solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary which gave insights into how FACE came to be.

Advertisement

BTS' recent activities

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment.

BTS released their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. It is streaming on Disney+.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Spring Day makes comeback on charts as it tops iTunes in 83 countries amid members' military enlistment