BTS’ Jimin drops FAST X soundtrack Angel Anniversary Edition featuring JVKE, NLE Choppa, and Muni Long; Listen here

BTS member Jimin surprised fans with a bombshell new music release. Last year, in May Angel pt. 1 was released as an original soundtrack of FAST X. Alongside many Hollywood A-listers, Jimin also featured on the song, delighting fans with his angelic vocals. In the following month, Angel pt. 2 was released, unveiling energetic beats. Today, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed a new anniversary edition to celebrate almost one year of the tracks’ release.

Jimin unveils new energetic FAST X soundtrack Angel Anniversary Edition featuring JVKE, NLE Choppa, and Muni Long

On May 13, BIGHIT MUSIC took to their X (Previously Twitter) and unveiled a new Angel Anniversary Edition featuring Jimin, JVKE, NLE Choppa, and Muni Long. This surprising release has completely delighted the fans of the beloved K-pop idol, who made headlines last year, lending his voice to the FAST X soundtrack.

Check out this post from BIGHIT MUSIC to listen to Jimin’s Angel Anniversary Edition:

More about FAST X soundtrack featuring BTS' Jimin

Notably, On May 18, Jimin released Angel pt.1, which was unveiled as the fourth original soundtrack of Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more Hollywood actors starrer FAST X, a film from the Fast & Furious anthology.

Alongside, the BTS member, Angel pt.1 also featured American singers JVKE, Muni Long, and rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa.

On June 15, the following part of this single soundtrack Angel pt. 2 was released. In this part, Jimin again partnered up with JVKE and Muni Long, while another popular American pop singer Charlie Puth joined the team.

Both tracks are now closer to clock one year since their release in 2023, so the surprising Angel Anniversary Edition has completely taken the internet by storm.



Refresh your memory by listening to Angel pt.1 and 2 once again:

Catch up on Jimin's latest activities

Meanwhile, the lead vocalist and main dancer of BTS is currently fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment alongside Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, V, and Jungkook. On December 12, 2023, accompanied by bandmate V, he joined the service and the duo will most likely be discharged in December 2025.

Prior to his departure, the singer unveiled his debut solo album FACE. Released on March 24, 2023, the studio album has six tracks including Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Like Crazy, and its English version.

Now, fans eagerly await to witness what Jimin has next in store for them!

