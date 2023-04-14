BTS’ Jimin earns longest running no.1 for K-Pop soloist on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart this decade

BTS’ Jimin surpassed the 250k sales units which earned him a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), becoming the first K-Pop soloist in history to earn the RIAJ Platinum certification with a foreign language album.

Jimin maintained its #1 rank on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart for a second consecutive week. They became the first K-Pop soloist to do so on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart for the last ten years. The title track Like Crazy also stayed on #1 for the second week in a row on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart. Previously, Jimin dominated Japan's Oricon's 'Weekly Combined Album Ranking', 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking', and 'Weekly Album Ranking' with 'Face'. Jimin is also the first solo artist to win three crowns in Oricon's 'Weekly Music Ranking' this year. Also, 'Face' ranked second in Japan's Oricon 'Monthly Album Ranking' (as of March this year). 'FACE' is an album that contains the story of facing yourself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin. Jimin also ranked second on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' with 'Face', recording the highest ranking as a K-pop solo artist.

Jimin's first solo album title song 'Like Crazy', released on the 24th of last month, is the first Korean artist to top the official 'MENA' weekly chart (March 24 - March 30) of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). The official 'MENA' chart is the first official chart that reflects music streaming data from Angami, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Deezer charts in 13 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and Korean artists rank first, regardless of group or solo. is the first time that 'Like Crazy' has been uploaded. Previously, the pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' also ranked 11th on the official 'MENA' chart. With this, Jimin became the only Korean solo artist to chart in two songs on this chart. On the other hand, Jimin became the first Korean solo singer to top the US Billboard 'Hot 100' and enter the UK Official Chart 8th, recording the highest ranking ever for a Korean solo singer.

