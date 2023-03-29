BTS’ Jimin enters Billboard’s Top 10; Joins Jin, Agust D, J-Hope, RM and Nayeon as only Kpop soloists to do so

BTS’ Jimin has officially made it to Billboard's Top 10. He has now joined Agust D, J-Hope, RM, and Nayeon as the only K-pop soloists to do so. Jimin made his official solo debut just recently on March 24, 2023. His debut album is titled ‘Face’ and has 6 tracks on it. A pre-release track to the album was released on March 17. The track is titled ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ and has been doing phenomenally well on multiple music charts. Another hit track on the album is ‘Like Crazy’ which has been released in two versions - one in Korean and another in English.

BigHit Entertainment broke the news about Jimin’s debut earlier this year. Now that BTS members are actively focusing on their solo activities as opposed to group ones, fans are looking forward to every single update related to them. The aforementioned made Jimin’s solo debut a highly-anticipated one. Within just 5 days of its release, Jimin’s debut track ‘Like Crazy’ has managed to garner 25 million views on its official YouTube video. The song is currently ranking at number 98 on Flow Chart. ‘Like Crazy’ and ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ are simultaneously ruling over Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 at 91 and 59 respectively.

Jimin has also been performing ‘Like Crazy’ on a variety of music shows. His most popular live performance so far was on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. On the show, Jimin talked with Jimmy Fallon about a variety of things including his new release and long-time music inspirations. Jimin recently made headlines again while filming for ‘Music Bank’. A large group of Jimin’s fans showed up to the said filming to show their support and affection for Jimin. Jimin then benevolently reciprocated the fans’ efforts by giving them a variety of heartfelt gifts that consisted of high-end skincare products, pamphlets with messages, pop sockets for phones, and more.

Besides his remarkable achievements as a musician, Jimin also managed to win hearts with his fashion feats. Earlier this year, luxury brand Dior made Jimin their ambassador. Soon after Tiffany & Co. also announced Jimin as the face of their brand.

