BTS’ Jimin, EXO’s Kai, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more: 9 iconic K-Pop besties from different groups

This friendship was surprising but welcoming because of the four idols being extremely talented performers, visuals and having unique personalities. Jimin has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Lie’ in 2016, ‘Serendipity’ in 2017, and ‘Filter’ in 2020. In 2018, he released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Promise’, which he co-wrote and co-composed. He appeared on the soundtrack for the 2022 tvN drama ‘Our Blues’, and sang ‘With You’, a duet with Ha Sung Woon. Kai is a South Korean singer, model, actor, and dancer. He is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, Kai. Taemin is a South Korean singer, actor and dancer. He debuted as a member of the boy band SHINee in May 2008 and the supergroup SuperM in 2019, both under SM Entertainment, and has subsequently been labeled by media outlets as the ‘Idol's Idol’ due to the large number of idols citing him as an inspiration.

2. The ‘97 liners

BTS' Jungkook, GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and NCT's Jaehyun are the members of the arguable extremely famous friend group in the industry. Every single one of them are visuals, talented vocalists and are known to be a very close knit group. They are seen going out together whenever they get free time and are also always seen praising their fellow group members. Their friendship and camaraderie has been envied and loved by many fans. Seeing their visuals, many fans have also questioned what happened in the year of 1997 that so many handsome and good looking idols were born!

3. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and GOT7’s BamBam

Coming from the same country, Thailand, the two idols have had a strong bond since a very young age as they danced together and learned new skills as well as experienced the industry at the same time. They are close friends and constantly support each other in every endeavor, which is heartwarming to see!

4. MONSTA X’s Kihyun and BTS’ Suga

Being the same age, these two talented idols became friends even before their debut and maintained a good friendship even after their groups made it big in the industry. One can see their bond as they banter during award shows or in one instance, Kihyun was seen throwing a handful of confetti in the face of Suga, who playfully hit him back and this interaction alone brings serotonin!

5. 92 Club

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul had revealed a couple of years before that she was part of the ‘92 Club’ consisting of VIXX’s Ken, BTS’ Jin, EXID’s Hani, B1A4’s Baro, Sandeul and herself. Many knew about Jin’s friendship with Ken, Hani and the rest but when Moonbyul spoke of their friendship and how they don’t meet often but keep tabs of each other through their group chat and Jin keeps things light and airy between them!

6. TXT’s Yeonjun, Stray Kids’ Changbin and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung

Many fans knew about TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung’s friendship as they had trained together under BIGHIT MUSIC but Wooyoung eventually left the company to debut as ATEEZ but their friendship remained strong. Changbin and Wooyoung’s strong friendship was revealed on the ‘Kingdom’ and fans came to know that they became a trio, which was unexpected but we are sure they are a noisy trio!

7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Girls’ Day’s Hyeri

Rosé and Hyeri became friends on the variety show ‘Amazing Saturday’ and their friendship continued to bloom to the point where they go for various workshops, restaurant dates and send coffee/snack trucks to each other. They always support each other in every venture they embark on, which is so good to see as two female idols getting along so well!

8. ASTRO’s Moonbin, VIVIZ’s SinB, Umji and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

The ‘98 liners’, as they are lovingly called by their fans, have been a close knit group for a long time. The other two members of the group are actress/former The Ark member Lee Soo Ji, and IMFACT's Ungjae. Recently, the four ‘98 liners had gone on a show and they were so natural with each other that it made fans understand how close they truly are and we love to see such a friend group!

9. BTS’ RM and GOT7’s Jackson

The two talented rappers and producers have been close friends for a long time and over the years, they have shown off their friendship in the best ways! When they were on ‘Problematic Men’, they constantly pulled each other’s leg but also supported and praised one another. They seem like unlikely friends though since RM is a little shy while Jackson is extremely extroverted but they go well together!

ALSO READ: Cheer Up: 5 reasons you should be watching the Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin starrer

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which friendship group do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.