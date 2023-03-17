BTS’ Jimin films appearance for KBS2 variety show Hong-Kim Coin

BTS member Jimin is making his solo debut and it is just as special for the artist as it is for his fans who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. On March 17, Jimin released the first pre-release single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ off of his upcoming debut solo album. Met with instant fervour much thanks to the unexpected reverse charm that the star showcased in the song, the anticipation around the release of his album and the music Jimin would present has only grown tenfold. And now the confirmation of his appearance on a variety program has piqued the fans’ interest.

Jimin on Hong-Kim Coin

‘HK Coin’, ‘Hong-Kim Coin’ or ‘Beat Coin’ is a variety program broadcast on the KBS2 TV channel. Housing regular members like Hong Jin Kyung, Kim Sook, Jo Se Ho, Joo Woo Jae, and 2PM's Wooyoung, the show is known to invite popular guests for appearances where they engage in games in fun activities. After initial reports of Jimin appearing on the program were made, KBS2 confirmed the BTS member’s participation and revealed that he had already filmed his appearance. With the shooting already done, the BTS ARMY is looking forward to what side of Jimin will they be able to witness on the show.

About Hong-Kim Coin

The show focuses on the value of a coin and its stacks wherein the coin’s two sides determine the winning or losing. The games are based on a coin toss with various charms of the special casts being revealed throughout the show. Previously, artists like EXO’s Xiumin, TWICE’s Jeongyeon and Jihyo, soloist Meenoi, Sandara Park, HIGHLIGHT’s Lee Gi Kwang, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Minnie, Baekho, actor Cha Tae Hyun and more have appeared on ‘Hong-Kim Coin’.

Jimin’s solo debut

Following the release of ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ which is not a sequel to fellow bandmate SUGA’s ‘Set Me Free’ but an ode in a way, Jimin will make his solo debut in a week’s time on March 24 with the album ‘FACE’. Meant to show the true, deep and hidden emotions of the BTS member. It has been a long time coming.

