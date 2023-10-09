BTS' Jimin: First Korean artist to have three music videos of 2023 to cross 100 million views

BTS' Jimin has become the first and the only K-pop soloist to have all his recent releases in a single calendar reach the 100 million views milestone. BTS' Jimin made his soloist debut in 2023 when he released a collaborative single called Vibe with BIGBANG's Taeyang following it with his debut single album Face consisting of Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 as the records.

All of BTS' Jimin's 2023 music videos crossed 100 million views

BTS' Jimin known for his versatile dance performances and exce ptional singing talents has once again proved his artistry through this new record. BTS' Jimin is now the first Korean soloist to have all his three music video releases of 2023 cross the 100 million mark on YouTube. The three music videos include Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, and a collaborative single Vibe with BIGBANG's Taeyang. He started his solo artist journey by featuring in one of the songs from his idol BIGBANG Taeyang's new album. The two Korean artists collaborated for Vibe with its music video across 100 million views on YouTube.

After this, he released his first solo debut studio album called Face which featured six tracks. Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 are the two songs from the album that have their respective music videos and each of these music video have crossed the 100 million views mark on YouTube. All three music videos have one thing in common, all of them were released in the year 2023 making him the only artist to have all his music videos cross 100 million views in a single calendar year

BTS' Jimin's recent activities

After making his solo debut in March 2023, Face debuted as the highest-charting album by any Korean solo artist on the Billboard 200. Face album's two singles Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 entered Billboard's Hot 100 list. He also appeared as a featuring artist for the soundtrack of the film Fast X by collaborating with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jvke, and Muni Long for the song Angel Pt.1. He was recently seen hanging out with BTS' V and Jungkook at an Indian restaurant in Jeju, South Korea. His voice also made an appearance in Jungkook's recent weverse live. Jimin also posted some dance covers on his Instagram showing his witty humor.

