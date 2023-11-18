BTS’ Jimin flaunts his effortless moves in dance cover of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U

A few months ago, on September 23, 2023, BTS member Jimin shared a dance clip from the "ThisIsJimin" series, a hashtag he often uses under his videos. Keeping up with this trend, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, KST, the artist delighted fans by uploading another "ThisIsJimin" dance clip on Stuck With U on Instagram, sparking an online discussion among his dedicated fanbase ARMY.

BTS Jimin posts the " Stuck With U dance cover

Known globally as one of the most incredible dancers in the K-pop industry, BTS' Jimin showcased his exceptional dance skills by performing the popular song Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. The global megastar, celebrated for his fluid movements and contemporary dancing abilities, impressed fans with his clean dance steps and precise footwork. Admirers took to social media platforms to express their awe and appreciation for Jimin's remarkable talent.

Before embarking on his journey as a trainee, Jimin pursued contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts, where he excelled as a top student in the modern dance department. This background was distinctly evident in the Instagram dance clip uploaded on November 18, KST, by the Like Crazy singer, serving as proof of the BTS member's exceptional dancing skills.

As the beats of Stuck With U played, Jimin showcased flawless precision, moving his body with unparalleled finesse. Combining elements of contemporary dance with freestyling, the artist crafted a one-minute masterpiece that captivated his fans from every corner of the world.

Jimin's casual look in the dance clip, featuring indigo cargo trousers paired with a baggy, cream-colored, plain, full-sleeve white sweatshirt, garnered attention. From the beginning, the singer set the tone for his performance, lying face down on the floor in a dimly illuminated dance studio. The video's first scene highlighted his precise movement patterns, immediately showcasing his exceptional skills for modern dance.

Jimin's performance in this video evokes memories of his stunning rendition of BTS' song Black Swan, where he showcased his fluid and elegant dance technique. His ability to convey emotion through his movements and the seamless execution of intricate choreography is a testament to his artistry and skill as a dancer.

BTS’ Jimin’s recent activities

Jimin has been actively engaged in solo activities, supporting fellow members in their individual projects. He surprised fans with an appearance at BTS’ V’s recent VICNIC fan meeting. Additionally, his solo documentary titled Jimin’s Production Diary was released on October 23.

In a delightful collaboration, on November 15, SHINee’s official Instagram shared a video featuring Taemin and BTS member Jimin dancing together, taking on the Guilty challenge. The idols displayed remarkable chemistry, dancing in sync—Taemin with his elegance and Jimin with his powerful moves. The combination captivated fans’ hearts with its fantastic synergy.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin top November boy group member Brand Reputation Rankings; ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo follows