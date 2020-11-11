BTS: Jimin gives a reassuring update on Suga's health: Yoongi hyung is recovering well now

BTS singer Jimin hosted a YouTube live today wherein he gave fans an update on Suga's health. The singer assured fans that Yoongi was recovering.

Last week, Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS member Suga underwent a surgery. The surgery was performed to repair the rapper's torn shoulder labrum. Following the news, Yoongi shared a note on Weverse assuring the fandom that he was resting and he will be back in action soon. Now, his fellow BTS member Jimin assured the ARMY yet again that Suga is recovering. The Filter singer hosted a YouTube live wherein he said that the Daechwita rapper regularly texts to inform the septet about his day.

Mochi went on to add that Yoongi said he misses the ARMY. The singer requested fans to support the rapper. As translated by BTS fan Soo Choi, Jimin said, "Yoongi hyung is recovering well now so I hope you guys don't worry too much. He keeps sending the message about how his day is going. He said he missed you, so it will be appreciated if you support him to recover as soon as possible. Vlog 1111."

Another fan who goes by the Twitter name vjinsus⁷ translated another ChimChim's quote wherein the singer said, "Suga hyung decided this because he wanted to stay with you for a long time and was thinking of the long run." Big Hit had revealed that Suga was diagnosed with a posterior labral tear of his left shoulder in 2019. "Since then, he has continued to receive various treatment to prevent his injury from affecting his activities," the statement said. These were affecting his work and personal life.

"Suga also felt that it was important for him to restore himself to good health to prepare for his mandatory military service as well as his post-service musical career. After extensive discussion with the company, the decision was made to undergo the surgical procedure," the statement added.

