BTS’ Jimin gives THIS sweet gift to dad for Parents’ Day; Message on display at Magnate café

BTS member Jimin has been a loving son to his parents over the years. His relationship with his father has caught the eyes of many who have appreciated Jimin’s attentiveness which seems to have come from family. Throwback to when his Dad sent over a bouquet of flowers to Jimin for his birthday alongside a note in English saying that he loved him. Even RM was just as emotional about reading and translating it for the fellow BTS member.

BTS’ Jimin’s Parents’ Day gift for father

Now, another instance of the father-son duo’s lovely relationship has come to the front. Following Korean Parents’ Day, fans who visited Jimin’s father’s popular café Magnate in Busan were able to see the gifts sent in by the BTS member himself. Sharing the sweet gesture with the other fans on Twitter, it was revealed that Jimin had gifted a beautiful basket filled with flowers to his father alongside a heartfelt note that read, “Dad, I love you. Stay healthy. From your son Jimin”.

A basket full of colorful flowers was displayed at the café as per fans who visited the location after Korean Parents’ Day which was recently celebrated on May 8.

J-Hope's message from the military

Previously, BTS member J-Hope also declared his love for his parents with a handwritten and hand-drawn letter from his military base where is currently receiving basic training for his mandatory service. Sending over his greetings for then-upcoming Parents’ Day, J-Hope thanked them for giving birth to him as well as raising him. He ended the letter filled with hearts and flowers with an ‘I love you’ and ‘your son Hoseok’. After enlisting on April 18, the BTS member’s look in a buzz cut, slightly smiling and looking healthy was enough to warm the fans’ hearts.

Jimin’s upcoming collaboration

The BTS member announced his upcoming project, a collaboration track with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. Called ‘Angel Pt.1’. The same is said to be an official soundtrack for the upcoming Fast and Furious film ‘Fast X’. ‘Angel Pt.1’ will be released on May 18 worldwide.

