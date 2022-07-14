BTS’ Jimin, HA SUNG WOON & HWANG MIN HYUN watch Tottenham’s Son Heungmin play in friendly match

The odds were in favor of Tottenham Hotspur FC who played against South Korea’s K-League XI at the Seoul World Cup Stadium as they won 6-3 in a friendly match for the pre-season tour in South Korea. Notably, Tottenham star Son Heungmin scored a couple of crucial goals and added to the victory.

In the spectator stands were some loved and familiar faces of K-pop stars who have previously supported Son Heungmin’s Korean roots and were in favor of Tottenham Hotspur’s win on Wednesday. Best friends BTS member Jimin and solo star HA SUNG WOON were in attendance. Former NU’EST member HWANG MIN HYUN who is also a part of the lineup for boy group Wanna One alongside HA SUNG WOON, had joined the two.

In support of the English football club, it was said that the three were seated in the VIP section and fans were quick to think that they may have been invited by player Son Heungmin who has previously expressed his fondness for Jimin. In the photos and videos shared from the match, Jimin, HA SUNG WOON and HWANG MINHYUN can be seen decked in the Tottenham Hotspur jersey where Jimin’s name was spotted on his back. Previously, the captain of South Korea’s national football team, Son, had gifted signed jerseys to the BTS members. The trip can be seen supporting and cheering Tottenham as Son Heungmin made his popular gesture with his fingers. The same gesture has been seen in Jimin’s solo song ‘Filter’ adding yet another connection between the two.

We love seeing our favourite Korean stars hanging out together!

