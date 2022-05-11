BTS’ Jimin & Ha Sung Woon’s ‘Our Blues’ OST ‘With You’ debuts on Billboard’s Hot Trending Song Chart

On May 11, Billboard confirmed that BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon’s ‘With You’ debuted at no.2 and then moved up to no.1, becoming the first to reign as a K-Pop solo artist and group member to be on Billboard’s Hot Trending Song Chart. With this, he also became the first artist to surpass BTS' 'Butter', which took second place.

PSY’s new single ‘That That’ featuring BTS’ Suga, debuts at No. 3, Jin’s ‘Yours’ and ‘Super Tuna’ rank at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, and Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive’ places at No. 6. Also in the top 10, V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ charts at No. 9. With so many members taking over the chart, we hope to see RM and J-Hope on the chart as well!

Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's 'With You' was released at 11 pm KST on April 24th. The track also broke 38 million streams in 10 hours, less than two weeks after its release on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming site, on May 9, achieving a new record in the shortest time ever for Korean Drama OSTs.

In addition, it recorded 10,973,216, the most streaming among Korean OSTs for a week from April 29 to May 5, becoming the highest ranking and most streamed song for a Korean OST on the Weekly Chart of the 2nd week of the Spotify global top song release.

