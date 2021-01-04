BTS’ Jimin has rocked every colour from rose gold to lavender, here are the hues we ranked in the top 5

We are looking back at the top hair colours Jimin has tried in his career since 2013, scroll down to see if your favourite made the list.

Not all of us experiment with hair colour, but we live vicariously through the styles of K-pop idols like Jimin who grant their fans aka the ARMY the pleasure of seeing him in every extravagant shade of hair colour. Since his debut in 2013, Bangtan Boys member Jimin has tried several colours on his hair, and somehow each one turns out better than the last one. Today, we are looking back at the top 5 hair colours Jimin has experimented with, because what is fashion if not experimenting?

Silver fox: Sharp as a snow wolf, Jiming rocked this hair colour and how! Looking no less than a modern-day prince with an edgy side, the BTS member redefined suave with this look.

Fire: One of the more iconic shades by the idol, the colour is strong, powerful and not easy to carry, but Jimin makes it work.

Lilac: Pastels are a rave, be it in clothes, accessories or even hair. Jimin set the trend of embracing pastel hair on platinum blonde locks and embraces the band BTS’ signature colour at the same time with ease.

Rose Gold: While the shade was short-lived on Jimin’s hair, its definitely one of the top 5. The multifaceted shade suits each of his outfits, be it cool and edgy or soft and romantic. The hair colour is perfect for a summer in the country or city.

Turquoise: A versatile shade, this colour gave the ARMY major sea vibes with its one of a kind shade. A perfect mix of gold, silver and blue-green shades, this hair colour is definitely one of his top ones for its multidimensional properties.

Credits :Getty Images

