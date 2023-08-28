BTS' Jimin has surprise encounter with RM during his public outing; Fans in splits over funny interaction

BTS’ Jimin had stepped outside when he came across a surprise encounter with BTS’ leader RM but the twist was that he was actually not there in person. While Jimin was out he spotted RM’s birthday ad put up by fans to ring in Kim Namjoon’s upcoming birthday on 12 September. Jmin took to Instagram to share the same through his story caption ‘Huh? Hyung you were here?’ This entire coincidence left the fandom in splits.

This interaction is quickly going viral over the internet

The sign was posted near a bus stop. It was commissioned by ARMYs (BTS fans) to celebrate the leader's birthday. Soon, RM noticed the ongoing interaction and took to his Instagram Stories to post the same signage with pink hearts, expressing his love and gratitude towards the fans. This is not the first time fans have shown their love to the members of BTS. Fans keep organizing projects and events to celebrate their favorite member's birthdays among BTS. BTS also released their book titled Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS sharing their stories throughout their idol journey.

BTS' recent activities

Currently, all seven members are focusing on their individual projects and completing the mandatory military. BTS as a group is expected to unite in 2025 after all the members are done with their military service. V is focusing on his solo debut with the album titled Layover. Jungkook released Seven in July 2023 as his debut digital single. The song is creating all the buzz in the industry. Namjoon is expected to release new music by the end of the year but nothing has been confirmed except a few clues here and there. Jin along with J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military. SUGA recently completed and wrapped up his D-Day tour. Jimin made his solo debut in March 2023 with the album FACE sharing his creative visions as a solo artist.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MONSTA X member Hyungwon embarks on a calming journey in first video for solo YouTube channel; Watch