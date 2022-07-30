BTS’ Jimin heads to Chicago to support J-Hope for his Lollapalooza music festival debut

Just a day ahead of BTS member J-Hope’s debut performance at the popular Lollapalooza support and fans are sharing their experience of the set that is ready to welcome him. A look right out of his past releases, ‘Hope World’ and the latest ‘Jack In The Box’, it seems that the festival is more than ready to turn into Hopapalooza (as the fans have dubbed it).

However, the most important attendee seems to have just departed from Seoul, ready to fly to Chicago to meet his Hoseok hyung. BTS member Jimin left from the Incheon International Airport on July 30 in order to be a part of the Lollapalooza music festival that is being held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Photos from the airport show him dressed in chic blacks from head to toe with a bag strapped across his torso. Though his face was covered with a mask and sunglasses, ARMYs kept gushing over his undeniably handsome looks as he caressed his hair. Cheery and welcoming as ever to the media and his fans, Jimin is the only member from BTS to have revealed his attendance, so far, at the event scheduled for July 31.

In a conversation with industry senior, singer IU, J-Hope revealed that his hour long set at the Bud Light Seltzer stage will have a total of 16-17 being performed. It is likely that Becky G, his collaborator for 2019 single 'Chicken Noodle Soup’ will be joining him at the stage for a special stage. Moreover, labelmates, group TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to debut their own performance at the festival.

