BTS' Jimin hints at new music release La Lettra with COMING SOON teaser; check out The Truth Untold connection

BTS' Jimin has sparked excitement among fans with a tantalizing "COMING SOON" teaser for his upcoming music release titled La Lettra. This follows his successful solo debut in 2023 with the mini-album FACE, showcasing his artistic evolution and distinct musical style.

On June 17, BTS' Jimin sent fans into a frenzy with a tantalizing teaser for his upcoming music release titled La Lettra. Amid his ongoing military service, Jimin dropped a mysterious trailer captioned "COMING SOON," showcasing him in a locker room surrounded by purple lockers. The video piqued curiosity as Jimin picked up a letter titled La Lettra, with the intriguing message "You will always find the first letter" alongside musical notes.

This teaser follows Jimin's successful solo debut with the mini-album FACE in 2023, promising another exciting chapter in his solo career.

Swiftly upon the release of the teaser, fans have noticed a nostalgic reference to BTS’ vocal line track The Truth Untold from their Love Yourself album. Notably, in the teaser, the musical notes on the letter in Jimin’s hand are nearly the same as those for The Truth Untold.

Fans eagerly await more details as Jimin prepares to unveil La Lettra, anticipating yet another musical masterpiece from the BTS vocalist.

More details about Jimin’s solo career

Jimin's journey as a solo artist has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by the release of his official debut solo album FACE on March 24. The album made an immediate impact, breaking records by debuting at number one in South Korea and Japan, and reaching number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. This achievement solidified Jimin's status as the highest-charting Korean solo artist in Billboard history.

FACE showcased Jimin's versatility and artistry with standout tracks like Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Like Crazy. Both singles achieved remarkable success on the charts, with Like Crazy notably making history as Jimin became the first South Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. His solo releases, including earlier hits like Promise, Filter, and Lie, have consistently resonated with global audiences, showcasing his emotive vocals and captivating stage presence.

Adding to his accolades, Jimin collaborated with artists like Jvke and Muni Long on the single Angel Pt. 1 for the soundtrack of Fast X, further demonstrating his versatility and appeal beyond K-pop.

