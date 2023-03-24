BTS’ Jimin is a Halsey fanboy? Singer spills beans on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS member Jimin made an appearance on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon just last night. On the show, Jimin was welcomed with loud cheers from the audience who couldn’t be happier about Jimin’s presence on the show. Jimin then talked about a plethora of topics including his childhood, his music, his inspirations and a lot more. In one such conversational moment Jimin even taught Jimmy a catchy dance move that left the audience with a hearty laugh.

Jimin about Halsey

Jimmy started his conversation with Jimin by pointing out how people get overwhelmed when they see Jimin to which the audience responded with a series of loud cheers. Adding to the aforementioned, Jimmy enquired if Jimin had someone like that in his life, someone who left him completely starstruck. Responding to the latter, Jimin revealed that Jimmy himself was someone who left him starstruck for he is so sweet and funny. Jimmy briefly accepted the compliment before asking Jimin ‘who for real left him starstruck?’.

Jimin’s response to the latter began with a small giggle after which he revealed that it was American singer and songwriter Halsey who left him starstruck. He then added that Halsey has a big heart and has the talent that can make anyone starstruck. He then also revealed that it wasn’t just him but every other BTS member also loved Halsey. His response was met with much enthusiasm both by the host and the show’s audience.

BTS’ Jimin in 2023

Jimin has had a fantastic year so far. With brand collaborations with humongous luxury houses like Dior and Tiffany & Co. and his very own solo debut, it would be safe to say that Jimin is making history on a weekly basis. Jimin’s first solo album was released earlier yesterday and has been met with much enthusiasm from fans. The album has six tracks that brilliantly deliver Jimin’s powerful vocals in their own unique ways. Soon after the album’s release, it was revealed that the album CD of Jimin’s latest release has a hidden track!

