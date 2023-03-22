BTS’ Jimin is a sight to behold in title track Like Crazy’s Shorts version MV teaser

BTS’ Jimin has a ‘FACE’ card that never declines! Watching Jimin work his magic on the dance floor is one thing the fans of the BTS member are definitely looking forward to through his solo debut. Well it looks like they are in for that and much more if the second look at his ‘Like Crazy’ music video is to be believed. Shared with the fans just under two days of its final release, the song is expected to serve magic, and it looks like it will.

Like Crazy’s Shorts version music video teaser

While one day earlier, a very mysterious clip of Jimin’s title track for his solo debut was shared with the world, today a much more intriguing version of the same music video has greeted the fans. In his element, Jimin appears engrossed in the art he has honed over the past many years, ready to take over the world with his charms. The new ‘Shorts ver’ music video teaser for his upcoming lead single ‘Like Crazy’ is a swift peek at the marvel that probably awaits the viewers on its release on March 24.

About FACE

Jimin will be debuting with an album named ‘FACE’ which is meant to be a display of his true self as he faces himself through the medium of the record. A 6-song tracklist has been teased with the pre-release single out in the world on March 17. Taking on a more dark theme with focus on performance, the song has been breaking multiple records and charting across borders. Jimin has participated in the song writing process for five out of six tracks, with fellow BTS member RM hopping in on a couple. The main song, ‘Like Crazy’, has an English version included as a part of the album.

Jimin has been revealed to have participated in a lot of promotions for his album, including his American solo debut performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, music show appearances, variety show appearances- including one on SUGA’s YouTube drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’, and much more. Previously, it was revealed that his song ‘Face-off’, co-produced by RM, has been deemed unfit for broadcast by KBS due to explicit language.

