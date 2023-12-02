BTS’ Jimin is now the 3rd Korean soloist to be RIAA Platinum Certified with Like Crazy

Jimin, a pivotal member of the renowned BTS, has solidified his position in music history by achieving a monumental feat. His solo track, Like Crazy, has propelled him to become the third Korean soloist ever to receive the prestigious Platinum Certification from the RIAA.

In a historic triumph for BTS' Jimin, the music industry witnessed a momentous achievement as his solo track Like Crazy earned the revered Platinum Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This monumental milestone, unveiled on November 30, stands as a testament to Jimin's exceptional talent and the unwavering global influence of BTS.

Surpassing the remarkable 1 million sales mark in the United States, Jimin joins an exclusive league of K-pop solo artists, a distinction previously attained by luminaries such as PSY with the iconic Gangnam Style and BTS bandmate Jungkook for his track Seven featuring Latto.

The significance of Jimin's feat reverberates through the music landscape, showcasing the unparalleled resonance of his artistry on a worldwide scale. This recognition not only adds a shimmering jewel to BTS' crown of achievements but also underscores the transcendent appeal of Korean music in the international arena.

As celebrations ripple across fan communities globally, Jimin's accomplishment amplifies the pride and admiration within the BTS fandom. It stands as a shining beacon, illuminating the path for further recognition and appreciation of K-pop's prowess on the global stage. Jimin's ascent to the echelons of music history solidifies his place as a multifaceted artist whose brilliance continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

MAMA Awards 2023 honored Jimin as the Best Male Artists of the year

The much-anticipated MAMA Awards for 2023 concluded at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 29, marking an eventful two-day celebration of music. Despite BTS being on a temporary break due to mandatory military duties, the K-pop powerhouse reigned supreme, clinching several accolades, including the coveted ‘daesang’ for Worldwide Icon of the Year.

Physical absence didn't deter BTS from expressing gratitude to their devoted fanbase, ARMYs. Jimin, who secured the Best Male Artist award, took to Weverse, a platform for celebrity-fan interactions, to convey heartfelt thanks and promise a grand return.

Meanwhile, news surfaced on November 29, speculating that BTS members—RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—would undergo simultaneous enlistment between December 11 and 12. This report detailed RM and V entering on December 11 as back-line members, with Jimin and Jungkook slated for December 12 as front-line enlistees.

However, BIGHIT MUSIC, BTS' agency, cited challenges confirming the enlistment specifics when questioned, amid rising anticipation and curiosity among fans.

As BTS fulfills their national service duties, ARMYs anticipate the upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, scheduled for a global premiere on December 20 on Disney+. This series promises a captivating glimpse into BTS' journey, offering solace to fans awaiting their return.

