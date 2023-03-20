BTS’ Jimin is surrounded in a room full of mysteries in the poster for upcoming title track Like Crazy

Jimin (BTS) released a poster for his first solo album title song 'Like Crazy'.

On March 20th, Jimin posted a poster for the title song 'Like Crazy' of his first solo album 'FACE' on BTS' official social media handles. In this poster, Jimin reveals a different atmosphere from 'Set Me Free Part 2', which was pre-released on March 17th. In this poster, the silhouette of Jimin sitting on his stomach in an empty room in a room filled with something and the mysterious light catches the eye and further raises the curiosity about the song.

FACE is an album that contains the story of facing yourself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin. The title song 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop song with strong synth and drum sounds and Jimin's mournful voice. Meanwhile, Jimin will unveil the music video teaser video of 'Like Crazy' on March 22nd and the short version of the music video teaser video on the 23rd. On the 24th, all songs from his first solo album 'Face', including the title song 'Like Crazy', will be released.

According to the latest chart released by Japan's Oricon on the 18th (as of March 17th), the pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' from Jimin's first solo album 'FACE' went straight to No. 1 in the 'Daily Digital Single Ranking'. In addition, 'Set Me Free Pt.2' was streamed 4,820,096 times on the first day of release on the latest 'Daily Top Song Global' chart (as of March 17) announced by Spotify, the world's largest music streaming company, on the 17th, ranking 6th.

'Set Me Free Pt.2' is a hip-hop genre song that contains the will to move forward freely, shaking off various emotions such as inner pain, sadness, and emptiness. Intense brass and drum lines clearly elevate the message of the song, and orchestral and choir sounds maximize the magnificent atmosphere.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo unveils the title of the track FLOWER in the sultry poster for upcoming solo debut

Advertisement