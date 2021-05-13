BTS' Jimin, J-Hope & V raise temperatures with their scintillating visuals in new concept photos for Butter

Jimin, J-Hope and V look stunning in the final set of individual concept photos for Butter.

You know BTS' popularity is special when the new concept photos of BTS members, Jimin, J-Hope and V gain as much traction on social networking sites, as the recently concluded Baeksang Arts Awards 2021! BTS released the final set of individual concept photos with Jimin, J-Hope and V completing the circle.

The 'great performers and full of charms' trio trends on social media as they flaunt their unique style and charisma in their individual concept photos. Taehyung looks like a prince charming in a salmon pink suit with an undercut hairstyle. He rocks a stylish side-profile pose, accentuating his shapely nose and lips. Of course, he takes over Twitter trends as 'KIM TAEHYUNG' trends. Jimin looks suave in a Tom Ford designed peaked lapels single-breasted suit and his new fashion statement, his rainbow hair and purple sunglasses! 'HIS HAIR' and 'JIMIN' take over Twitter trends as ARMY can't stop drooling over his stylish avatar.

You can check out VMin's concept photos below:

J-Hope looks charming and handsome in a fitting white shirt and grey trousers and rocking yellow-blonde hair with aplomb! The first set of pictures we got were RM and Jungkook, followed by Suga and Jin and finally, Tae, J-Hope and Jimin! I wonder if this is a hint for a possible subunit for their forthcoming album or any future collaboration. Your guess is as good as ours! Butter drops on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

You can check out J-Hope's concept photo below:

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin and Suga look ethereal in all white outfits in the second concept photos for Butter

Did you like VMinHope's concept photos? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×