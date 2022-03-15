BTS’ Jimin joins OST line up for Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah starrer ‘Our Blues’

On March 15th, the production team of 'Our Blues', said, "Jimin will participate as the singer for the OST of tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Our Blues'. It will bring vitality to the drama.” 'Our Blues' is a drama that supports the sweet and bitter lives of all the people from different walks of life.

Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Hye Ja and Ko Doo Shim are in the cast. The star studded cast have been a hot topic even before the broadcast, and BTS Jimin has confirmed the OST singing and is attracting more attention to the drama.

Recently, BTS members have been participating in the OST. Last year, member Jin presented the OST 'Yours' for the tvN drama ‘Jirisan', and V received a lot of love for the OST 'Christmas Tree' from SBS 'Our Beloved Summer'. This is Jimin's first time participating in a drama OST, and expectations are high on what kind of high-quality songs he will present.

'Our Blues’ is a new drama by writer Noh Hee Kyung. She has also written 'That Winter, The Wind Blows', 'It's Okay, That's Love', 'Dear My Friends' and 'Live'. In addition, Noh Hee Kyung and director Kim Gyu Tae, who showed the best collaboration in the creation of well-made dramas, took on directing once again.

‘Our Blues’ will be premiering on April 9 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

