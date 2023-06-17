BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook, V, Kang Daniel and others top June’s Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

In the Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for June, Jimin, Jungkook, and V of BTS rank first through third. For the purpose of analyzing the boy group's personal brand reputation big data, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 102,839,097 brand big data from 703 individuals between May 17, 2023 and June 17, 2023. The brand reputation index was analyzed using the participation index, media index, communication index, and community index derived from behavioral analysis. It increased by 6.14 percent in comparison to 96,893,498 boy group brand big data in May.

Brand Reputation Rankings:

By determining that consumers' online habits have a significant impact on brand consumption, the brand reputation index was developed through brand big data analysis. It is possible to measure the degree of media interest, consumer interest, and communication, as well as the positive and negative evaluations of the boy band's personal brand, by analyzing the reputation of the boy band. A brand value evaluation that measured brand influence and a qualitative evaluation of the brand reputation monitor were also part of the boy band's individual brand reputation analysis. The recommendation index was used in the brand reputation analysis.

The top 30:

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ V

Kang Daniel

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BTS’ RM

EXO’s Baekhyun

BTS’ SUGA

WINNER’s Song Mino

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo

Hwang Minhyun

BTS’ Jin

Park Ji Hoon

SHINee’s Onew

Kim Jae Hwan

BTS’ J-Hope

TVXQ’s Yunho

SHINee’s Key

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua

SEVENTEEN’s DK

NCT’s Mark

NCT’s Jaehyun

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

EXO’s Kai

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

BTS’ activities:

On June 17, RM showed up at a visible radio show called "It's Kim Namjoon at 5:00 PM" and had time to talk to fans and hear their stories. RM called Jungkook, who was preoccupied with his schedule in Los Angeles, USA. "I've been a fan of RM since he was active in the underground rap scene," Jungkook said, expressing his affection. "After seeing him, I started making music." V then spoke with RM over the phone. V, who had woken up while sleeping, replied that he originally intended to be there and regretted not being with them when asked if there were a lot of ARMYs present. The ARMYs laughed when he made the witty observation that Namjoon hyung's physical form was 'insane'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Take Two enters UK’s Official Singles Chart at 59th, becoming highest debut by K-Pop group in 2023