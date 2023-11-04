BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM hang out at GOLDEN listening party; fans guess if it's SUGA or Jin's cameo

Jimin shared a bunch of pictures that seem to be from Jungkook’s debut album, GOLDEN listening party. In the pictures shared, fellow BTS members namely RM, V, and Jungkook can be seen sharing some goofy poses. However, what has intrigued the fans are two fingers that are suspected to be of either SUGA or Jin.

BTS members pose at GOLDEN listening party

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook released his first-ever solo album titled GOLDEN on November 3 and his hyungs couldn’t help but show support for their golden maknae.

In what seems like a special listening party for GOLDEN, all the BTS members reportedly reunited on November 4 to celebrate the achievement of this milestone by Jungkook.

On November 5, Jimin took to Instagram and posted a series of photos that appeared to be taken at Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN listening party. The shared images feature BTS members RM, V, and Jungkook striking playful poses. What has piqued fans' curiosity, though, is the presence of two unidentified fingers, which are believed to belong to either SUGA or Jin.

While a section of ARMYs is drawing similarities between SUGA's pictures and the fingers showing a peace sign in the photo shared by Jimin;

Others have been comparing Jin’s images with the same

BTS are together even when they are not

It was in June 2022, when BTS broke the news to the world that they were temporarily going solo while each member fulfilled his mandatory military service. Following the announcement, J Hope became the first BTS member to go solo with Jack In The Box, swiftly after which he enlisted in the military. Later in 2022, Jin released The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay, before he enlisted in December. In 2023, group member SUGA took the lead and released the D-2 album and went on a world tour which completed with his enlistment in September. Leader RM unveiled his album Indigo, followed by Jimin and V who revealed their solo albums Face and Layover respectively. Finally, the group’s youngest Jungkook also released GOLDEN. Throughout their solo activities, all seven BTS members have shown immense love and support towards each other.

It has been reported that all BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are scheduled to enlist in the South Korean military by the end of 2023 in order for them to resume their activities as a group in 2025.

