BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook’s FIRST PICS from military training camp go viral; fans react to duo’s soldier looks

BTS members have bid goodbye to their fans as they headed off to fulfill their military duties. On December 12, Jimin and Jungkook became the last members of BTS to enroll in the army. On December 17, a few pictures of the duo attending their training sessions went viral.

Despite the low quality images, fans were quick to identify the celebrated artists in the photo and appreciated their soldier looks.

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s photos from military camp raise fans’ excitement

In one of the pictures, Jungkook seems to be sitting in a training session and he is paying attention to the instructions given. In the other picture, Jimin appears to be clapping while sitting in a similar lecture environment.

As soon as these pictures started doing rounds on social media, BTS ARMY (fandom name) couldn’t stop admiring how the duo looked so handsome even with the buzzcut.

One of the users that shared the snapshots captioned it, “BTS's Jungkook and Jimin's first training camp photos—they say it's from a writing seminar.” Korean online communities were flooded with comments such as, “It's so cute they're taking a writing class,” “Even with bad photo quality you can tell it's them” and more.

More about BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook

The K-pop supergroup BTS is managed by BIGHIT MUSIC and it contains 7 members, namely Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. As all the BTS members are in the military, fans are eagerly waiting for the septet to reunite in 2025.

Jimin rose to prominence with three solo tracks that he released under BTS' name, including Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter (2020). He kick-started his solo career in 2023 with the release of his album named FACE. His second single titled Like Crazy debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Jungkook is known as the golden maknae (youngest member) of the boy group. He also embarked on his solo journey with his album GOLDEN (2023), which is currently ruling in the Top 40 of Billboard 200 for the fifth week. He has also become the first Korean soloist to remain on Billboard’s Artist 100 list for 17 weeks.

