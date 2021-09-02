BTS’ Jimin is the king of pastel hair; Here’s our top pick of his hair colours

While changing up your hair colour is a decision that must not be taken lightly, providing us with some inspiration and some much-needed courage ar our favourite K-pop stars! Today, we’re looking at BTS sweetheart Jimin, who not only changes up his hair colour often but also ROCKS every single one of them. Since his debut in 2013, Bangtan Boys member Jimin has tried several colours on his hair, and somehow each one turns out better than the last one. Join us as we look back at the top 5 hair colours the idol has tried and blessed us with!

Silver fox: Sharp as a snow wolf, Jiming rocked this hair colour and how! Looking no less than a modern-day prince with an edgy side, the BTS member redefined suave with this look.

Lilac: Pastels are a rave, be it in clothes, accessories or even hair. Jimin set the trend of embracing pastel hair on platinum blonde locks and embraces the band BTS’ signature colour at the same time with ease.

Rose Gold: Even though the style didn’t stay for long, we loved every minute of it and its definitely one of the top 5. The multifaceted shade suits each of his outfits, be it cool and edgy or soft and romantic. The hair colour is perfect for a summer in the country or city.

Turquoise: The perfect mix of gold, silver and blue-green shades, this hair colour is definitely one of his top ones for its versatility.

